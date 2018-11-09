Buy a veteran a haircut Video

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Tate Yohe has been cutting hair for years. Now, he's combining that with his other passion: helping veterans.

"Our barbershop's always been veteran-owned, from the first owner to the current owner," said Yohe, "and that's where our roots always fell: taking care of those veterans that come in here."

The Comb and Scissor Barber Shop on Main Street in Mechanicsburg has been around since 1971. This month, it's offering free haircuts to veterans.

"Given our location being next to the Navy depot, we get a high volume of military that come through here," said Yohe, "This event is a great way to take care of them."

All the free haircuts are donated from other customers. This is the third year for the event. In the first two years, Tate only had enough cash to cover about 20 cuts. This year, he wanted to do more. He put the word out on social media, and it quickly spread.

"It went through the roof," said Yohe, "We got over $1,000 in donations from Canada, from England, people just love the idea of giving back to our veterans."

In fact, while we were there, another barber dropped off money he raised at his shop.

"They're always very shocked when we say this one is taken care of," said Yohe, "It still blows their mind someone bought them a haircut."

Micah Bennett is one of Tate's customers. He's also a veteran.

"Tate's got a huge heart," said Bennett, "He really wants to help people and do the right thing as much as possible. He's a great guy."

Tate says he's just happy to help.

"If they're willing to sign up and protect our rights and freedoms as Americans, then this is really the least we can do is make them look good," said Yohe.

"It may not seem like much to some people, but it means a lot for someone to get a haircut. Get that fresh clean feeling again," said Bennett.

The free veteran haircuts continue through the month of November. Any money left over will be donated to a veterans charity.

