Active-duty military get free admission to museums

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – With more than 75 hands-on exhibits, the Lancaster Science Factory is a great place for kids to learn and have fun this summer.

For the fifth year in a row, it is taking part in a program to let military members and their families enjoy the experience for free.

“We’re an interactive science center for kids pre through 8th grade and their families,” said Amanda Bakay, director of operations.

School may be out, but the learning continues at the Lancaster Science Factory. This educational playground focuses on STEM: science, technology, engineering, and math. The facility just completed an expansion in February and now boasts 12,000 square feet. It’s full of experiments where kids can get their hands dirty or wet.

“People really understand the importance of learning through play, learning by doing something with your hands, and also the principles of STEM, which is to try something out, test, and try it again to see if you can improve it. That’s really what all of our exhibits are based on,” said Bakay.

The Science Factory wants to make sure military families don’t miss out. It is one of many Blue Star Museums in our area. Active duty military and up to five of their family members get in free. It’s a chance for museums around the country to show their appreciation to those fighting for our country.

“It’s really important for us to give back in a lot of different ways,” said Bakay, “and this is just another one where we can appreciate those members of the community and the sacrifice they have made and their families have made, and give them something fun to do, where they can really enjoy it with their family and enjoy the time they have in the summer.”

Free admission for active-duty military members runs through Labor Day. Remember to bring your military ID.

For more information on the Blue Star Museum program, including what museums are participating, check out https://www.arts.gov/national-initiatives/blue-star-museums.

For more information on the Lancaster Science Factory, go to https://www.lancastersciencefactory.org/.