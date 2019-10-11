Tech school offers free trucker training for veterans

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The men and women at York County School of Technology are learning the skills they need for a career on the road. Now, veterans are getting a special opportunity to take the class for free.

“We can’t say thank you enough to the veterans and the sacrifices they and their families make,” said Kirk Schlotzhauer, the school’s director of adult and continuing education. “For us to be able to be a part of this veteran’s truck driving program is an honor for us.”

The school’s commercial truck driving program has been operating for 50 years. During the five-week program, students can get their CDL and become professional drivers.

“There’s a shortage of commercial truck drivers nationwide. They’re short about 50,000,” Schlotzhauer said. “So, students can come here that are either unemployed or under-employed, can learn a new skill trade to become a professional truck driver, and in five weeks, they can go out and get placed, making about $50,000 a year.”

The school just received a special grant. Veterans, who often have trouble finding jobs back home, and their families will receive full tuition to the program.

The course not only trains students but helps place them with trucking companies afterward.

Schlotzhauer calls it a perfect fit.

“To be able to offer them a scholarship that’s going to pay for their full tuition, man, you can’t beat that,” he said.

The success rate for those who complete this course and go on to get a trucking job is nearly 100%.

The next set of classes begins at the end of October. If you’re interested, call at 717-747-2130 or go to educationthatpays.com.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.