Hunting license discounts available for disabled vets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – This month’s Return The Favor is in response to a viewer question as we gear up for hunting season. He wanted to know if there are discounts available for veterans when it comes to getting hunting licenses.

I checked with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the answer is yes, but you have to meet specific criteria.

Disabled war veterans who have lost the use of one or more limbs may qualify for a free hunting license, as well as veterans who are certified 100% disabled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Vets with a disability rating between 60% and 99% may qualify for a reduced fee of $2.90.

Active-duty members of the military are also eligible for the reduced $2.90 hunting license, as well as those serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard who were deployed overseas for 60 consecutive days or more in the past two years, or were released early because of an injury or disease while in the line of duty.

Anyone applying for an armed service license must provide official documentation. These same rules for disabled veterans also apply for reduced rates for fishing licenses. For more information, contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission or visit their website.