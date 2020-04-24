Return The Favor: Marines donate stimulus checks to help others

Captain William Calkins of Cumberland County is a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. When he and fellow marine, Captain John Humpert, learned they would be getting stimulus checks due to the coronavirus pandemic, they knew they had to use their money to help others.

“During this circumstance we know that there are several families that are going to be suffering much more seriously than ourselves being that we are essential, we qualify as essential services,” said Calkins.

After trying to decide where to donate their money, they came up with a different solution.

“We just looked at our own lives and we said to ourselves, if we are both fathers and husbands of stay at home mothers, if the shoe was on the other foot and we lost our jobs how devastating that would be to our lives and livelihoods,” said Calkins.

They created their own charity, the SAHM Foundation. SAHM stands for stay-at-home-mothers.

“Our mission is to provide financial assistance to families with young children and stay-at-home moms suffering hardship due to Covid-19,” said Calkins.

Between the two families, Calkins and Humpert have five children. Calkins has another on the way! As working dads, they know how difficult it is for an one-income family to suddenly become a no-income family. And as marines, they know the sacrifices they must make during times of war.

“It’s not that we couldn’t find something useful for ourselves to do with this nearly $4000 that we are receiving,” said Calkins, “But in this time of struggling we know that other families are undergoing and will continue to endure. We just feel obligated to use that money that we were given through the stimulus check to help others who are in a much more needy situation than ourselves.”

The charity helps with things like groceries, rent, and even counseling. Captain Calkins is now calling on other service members to join them in donating their stimulus checks too, and some already have.

For more information on the SAHM Foundation, go to https://sahmfoundation.org/