Return The Favor: trees for troops

The holiday season is in full swing. Many of you will be headed out this weekend Christmas tree shopping. While you’re out there, you can do your part to help put a smile on the face of someone serving in the military.

“This provides one of those hometown feelings, the Christmas feelings, the holiday spirit to our troops wherever they are,” said PA Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Anthony Carelli.

This is Trees For Troops weekend. Now in its 15th year, the national program provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to military members and their families stationed overseas or at military bases across the country. Here in the midstate, Strathmeyer Christmas Trees in York is where you can donate now through Sunday. FedEx will then ship the trees for free.

While serving, it’s easy for our servicemen and women to lose track of time. This gives them a little touch of home at a time they may need it most. The free trees lift some of the financial burden off the troops. But more importantly, it lets them know they have people thinking about them during the holiday season.

“Anytime something from home comes it’s one of those reminders, no matter how long you’ve served you always remember those moments,” said Maj. Gen. Carelli, “Thinking of those times where you get a little touch of home thousands of miles, halfway across the world, it just reminds you of home. And it reminds you of why you’re doing what you’re doing, why you’re making those sacrifices.”

Over the past 15 years, Trees For Troops has delivered more than 225,000 trees to our troops. For more information about how you can help, check out https://christmasspiritfoundation.org/.