Rite Aid launches annual Miracle Balloon campaign for children’s hospitals

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign for a Rite Aid Pharmacy is on the facade at a strip mall in Harmony, Pa. Rite Aid Corporation reports financial results on Thursday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Rite Aid is asking to help support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals amid the pandemic by taking part in its annual Miracle Balloon fundraising campaign, which runs July 12 through Aug. 8.

Customers can participate in the campaign by either donating in-store at a register or online.

The company says all proceeds are received by the local community’s children’s hospital to fund critical treatments and health care services, as well as provide pediatric medical equipment for the 53 children’s hospitals in communities that Rite Aid serves.

This year marks the 26th campaign that Rite Aid has launched to support CMN Hospitals, having raised $95 million in total. Rite Aid says it is taking particular urgency this year as coronavirus persists nationwide.

“The ripple effects of Covid-19 have affected nearly every aspect of treatment and services for children’s hospitals and without the help of caring partners like Rite Aid, many may face significant impacts in the short- and long-term,” said Teri Nestel, interim president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, in a release. “All dollars Rite Aid customers, associates, and supplier partners raise truly changes kids’ health and changes their future in every community our member hospitals serve.”

The Rite Aid Foundation will also direct funds raised through KidCents, its customer-generated giving program, during the campaign. The foundation previously issued a $250,000 grant in April to CMN Hospitals to help cater to the immediate needs relating to the pandemic.

