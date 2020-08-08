Salvation Army of Harrisburg celebrates worship center anniversary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Salvation Army Harrisburg celebrated its new worship center that opened last fall. Covid-19 caused the delay of the original party planned for May.

Those gathered met former White House chef and U.S. Army combat veteran chef Andre Rush.

He spent time with the kids over the past few days teaching them about healthy eating habits, exercise, and life long lessons. Today, the Salvation Army gave him its celebration of service award.

On a side note, so far during the pandemic, the Salvation Army Harrisburg has served 350,000 meals.