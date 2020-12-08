Ali’s Cake Mix Cookies

Our Ali Lanyon shares her recipe for Cake Mix Cookies.

My kids LOVE strawberry cake mix and I add white chocolate chips.  Another favorite is lemon cake mix and powdered sugar on top when they’ve cooled.  A really festive idea would be red velvet cake mix and white chocolate chips. The possibilities are endless!  Enjoy!

Ali Lanyon

Ingredients:

One box of cake mix (any flavor!)
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2 eggs
White Chocolate Chips (optional)

Directions:

Mix ingredients together with a spoon. Drop onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper by the tablespoon.  Bake at 350 degrees for 7 to 10 minutes or until the edges look golden brown.

