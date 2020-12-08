Ali’s Candy Cane Caprese Salad

Our Ali Lanyon shares her recipe for a festive Candy Cane Caprese Salad.
A friend posted this recipe recently and I immediately knew I would be making it for Christmas this year. My mom is notorious for turning food into something. (A veggie platter becomes a turkey, a deviled egg becomes an Easter bunny.. you get the idea.) When I saw this, I knew it would impress even her!Ali Lanyon
Ingredients:
Tomatoes
Pre-sliced Mozzarella Cheese
Fresh Basil
Cracked Salt
Cracked Pepper
Balsamic
Directions:
Slice the tomatoes and line on a serving tray, alternating with fresh, pre-sliced mozzarella cheese. Form into a candy cane shape. Garnish with fresh basil, cracked salt and pepper, and a balsamic glaze.