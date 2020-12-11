Brett Thackara: Easy, Flavorful Turkey Breast

Ingredients:

1 4-6lb Turkey Breast

2 Lemons, Bunch Of Thyme

2 Garlic Cloves

Salt & Pepper

Melted Butter

This is an easy recipe that my grandmother always made in the days following Thanksgiving or Christmas. It provided our family with more turkey to go with all the leftovers we had, plus it’s never a bad thing to have more turkey for soup or sandwiches. It couldn’t be easier.

Prepare a 4-6 pound turkey breast by patting it dry and liberally putting salt and pepper in the turkey cavity. Next, stuff the cavity with a liberal bunch of thyme tied together, 2 lemons quartered, and 2 garlic cloves cut in half. Stuff everything as tightly into the cavity as you can.

Flip it over and place the whole thing into a countertop roaster that was pre-heated to 325 degrees. Liberally salt and pepper the outside of the breast and then brush some melted butter onto it.

Allow 2-2.5 hours for it to cook. Once it’s done, cut it, plate it, and add the charred lemons and garlic cloves to the plate for presentation value and so that people know how it’s flavored. That’s it! Enjoy a juicy and flavorful turkey in no time!