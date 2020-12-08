 

Coquito

Ingredients:

1 (15oz) can sweetened cream of coconut
1 (14oz) can sweetened condensed milk
1 (13.5oz) can unsweetened lite coconut milk
3/4 cup evaporated milk
1 cup spiced rum (optional)
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp ground cloves
1/8 tsp freshly grated nutmeg
Pinch of salt

Directions:

Blend ingredients in a blender, then refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

Dip the rim of a glass in milk, then dip in shredded coconut. Add ice, pour the chilled Coquito, and garnish with topping of choice.

