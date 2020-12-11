Dan Tomaso: Amish Baked Oatmeal

Ingredients:

3 cups of old fashioned oats

2 eggs

1 ¼ cups of milk

1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup of melted butter

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

Prep steps:

Mix well the eggs, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, vanilla extract, and brown sugar. Now whisk in the milk and melted butter. Finally add in the oats, and pour mixture into a baking dish (8×8 baking dish preferred)

*Be sure to let the baking dish with the combined mixture chill in the refrigerator for a hour or overnight.

When ready to warm up, pull the baking dish out of the fridge and let it come to room temperature before placing in the oven.

Bake at 350° for 30 minutes.

Serve the oatmeal warm, and be sure to add fruit or any other topping like whip cream or Cool Whip that you like to enjoy!

I also like to add a glaze, and here is an easy recipe for a quick glaze to add on top of the baked oatmeal:

Ingredients:

3 teaspoons of milk

2 teaspoons of maple syrup

½ cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Combine the ingredients above and whisk until the glaze thickens with no lumps. Then pour on to the top of the baked oatmeal and enjoy!