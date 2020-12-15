 

Giant Company: Baked Chicken Breasts with Red Pepper Pesto

Giant Santa Celebration

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Upgrade jarred pesto with a purée of roasted red peppers for a flavorful sauce to accompany crowd-pleasing chicken in this quick 5-ingredient dinner.

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs small boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ (24 oz) jar fire-roasted red peppers 
  • ½ cup jarred pesto
  • ¼ cup fresh basil leaves

Steps

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss the chicken with the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Arrange in a baking dish in a single layer. Bake 20–25 min., or until an instant-read thermometer registers 165°F.
  2. Meanwhile, rinse the jarred red peppers with water and use paper towels to blot them dry.
  3. In a food processor or blender, add the pesto and red peppers. Pulse until mostly smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  4. When chicken is cooked, slice and serve topped with red pepper pesto. Garnish with the basil.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss