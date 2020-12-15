Giant Company: Baked Chicken Breasts with Red Pepper Pesto

Upgrade jarred pesto with a purée of roasted red peppers for a flavorful sauce to accompany crowd-pleasing chicken in this quick 5-ingredient dinner.
Ingredients
- 2 lbs small boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ (24 oz) jar fire-roasted red peppers
- ½ cup jarred pesto
- ¼ cup fresh basil leaves
Steps
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss the chicken with the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Arrange in a baking dish in a single layer. Bake 20–25 min., or until an instant-read thermometer registers 165°F.
- Meanwhile, rinse the jarred red peppers with water and use paper towels to blot them dry.
- In a food processor or blender, add the pesto and red peppers. Pulse until mostly smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- When chicken is cooked, slice and serve topped with red pepper pesto. Garnish with the basil.