Giant Company: Baked Hash Browns with Eggs

Eggs bake right on top of hash browns in this vegetarian, 5-ingredient sheet pan recipe that is perfect for breakfast or a weekend brunch.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 (20 oz) bag refrigerated shredded hash brown potatoes

2 large shallots, thinly sliced

4 large eggs

1 tbsp finely chopped parsley

Steps

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, toss together the oil, hash browns, and shallots. Season with salt and pepper. Spread potato mixture into an even layer on a sheet pan and bake 25–28 min., until just edges are golden. Carefully remove sheet pan and use a spoon to make 4 wells in potato mixture. Crack 1 egg into each well. Season eggs with salt and pepper. Return sheet pan to oven and bake 7–10 min., until whites are set and yolks are cooked to desired doneness. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.

Tips

For easier cleanup, line your sheet pan with parchment paper.