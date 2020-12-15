Giant Company: Basil & Garlic Tortellini

As the weather cools, the meat lover's fancy turns to roasts. And there's no tenderer, more buttery beef roast than a tenderloin, which can be baked to pink perfection with the use of a simple thermometer. Serve with boiled potatoes tossed in butter and roasted vegetables.

Garnish with parsley, and a few cherry tomatoes, fresh cranberries, kumquats or orange slices.If preparing for a gluten-free diet, make sure all ingredients are labeled gluten-free.