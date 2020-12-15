Giant Company: Basil & Garlic Tortellini

Ingredients
- 1 (8 ounce) package cheese tortellini
- 1 tablespoon Pure Wesson canola oil
- 1 (8 ounce) package fresh sliced white mushrooms
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can Hunt’s diced tomatoes, undrained
- 2 teaspoons McCormick dried basil leaves
- ¼ teaspoon McCormick garlic salt
- ¼ teaspoon McCormick ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Steps
- Cook tortellini as directed on package. Drain well.
- Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, basil, garlic salt and pepper. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. Add tortellini and cheese; toss to coat well. Sprinkle with additional cheese, if desired.