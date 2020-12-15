 

Giant Company: Basil & Garlic Tortellini

Giant Santa Celebration

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

  • 1 (8 ounce) package cheese tortellini
  • 1 tablespoon Pure Wesson canola oil
  • 1 (8 ounce) package fresh sliced white mushrooms
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can Hunt’s diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 2 teaspoons McCormick dried basil leaves
  • ¼ teaspoon McCormick garlic salt
  • ¼ teaspoon McCormick ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Steps

  1. Cook tortellini as directed on package. Drain well.
  2. Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, basil, garlic salt and pepper. Bring to boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. Add tortellini and cheese; toss to coat well. Sprinkle with additional cheese, if desired.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss