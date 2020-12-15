 

Giant Company: Brussels Sprout Gratin with Bacon

Gooey Gruyère binds together creamy potatoes, crunchy bacon, and earthy Brussels sprouts in this guest-worthy side dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 (2.1 oz) pkg Nature’s Promise Free Uncured Fully Cooked Applewood Smoked Bacon 
  • 1 lb Russet potatoes
  • 2 (12 oz) pkgs halved Brussels sprouts
  • Cooking spray
  • ½ cup fat-free half & half
  • 1 ½ cups grated Gruyère cheese, divided
  • 3 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tsp fresh thyme
  • ¼ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
  • 2 tbsp olive oil

Steps

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Place a steamer basket into a large pot and fill with a few inches of water. Heat to a boil on high. Meanwhile, microwave the bacon according to package directions and reserve.
  2. Peel the potatoes and cut into ½-inch chunks. When water is boiling, add potatoes to the steamer basket. Cover and steam 5 min. Add the Brussels sprouts and steam with potatoes 8–10 min., until all vegetables are tender. Remove vegetables from steamer basket and transfer to a medium bowl.
  3. Coat a 1½-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Chop cooked bacon. To bowl with vegetables, add bacon, half & half, 1 cup Gruyère, Parmesan, and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Transfer to baking dish.
  4. In a small bowl, combine the bread crumbs, oil, and remaining ½ cup Gruyère cheese. Sprinkle over the mixture. Bake 10 min. Reset oven to broil on high. Broil 3–5 min., until the top is golden brown.

