Giant Company: Cheese Board

Ingredients:

Crackers

Cheese

Fruit of your choice

Celery stick

Any extra foods you’d like to include

This recipe is a holiday cheese board in the shape of a tree. To help get started, pick some leaves off of an evergreen tree and place them on the board to give you an outline to work from.

For the trunk of the tree, use a piece of celery. For the star, you can cut a piece of kiwi or use a starfruit.

Start with crackers at the base of the tree. Next, use your cheese to create the next layer. Finally, use your fruit to create the top of the tree. You can add any specific ingredients that you prefer for your tree.