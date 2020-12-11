Giant Company: Cinnamon Dough Ornaments

Ingredients:

1 cup brown cinnamon

1/2 cup applesauce

1/2 cup school glue

Small bowl of water

Cookie Cutters

String or hook to hang ornaments

Glitter

Sprinkles

Any other decorations you’d like

First, combine the applesauce and cinnamon in a bowl and stir until combined. Next, pour in the school glue and stir until a dough-like texture forms. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and let it sit for about an hour at room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Line about 1-2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set them aside. Roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thick. If the dough develops any cracks, just add a little water and smooth it out.

Use your favorite cookie cutters to cut out as many ornaments as you would like. Use a straw to cut a hole at the top of the ornament. Transfer the ornaments to your baking sheet, and bake for about two hours. Flip the ornaments over about 1 hour in to ensure an even bake. Once they’re dark in color and hard to the touch, take them out and let them cool.

Once they are cooled, now you can decorate! You can choose any decorations you’d like. You can also leave them plain if you’d like.

WARNING: These ornaments are for decoration only. Please do not ingest them.