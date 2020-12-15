Giant Company: Cornbread Pudding

This is like a cross between corn pudding and cornbread, and it’s completely addictive.
Ingredients
- ½ cup melted butter
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 (8.5 oz) pkg cornbread mix
- 1 (15.25 oz) can whole kernel corn
- 1 (14.75 oz) can cream-style corn
Steps
- Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine butter, eggs, sour cream, cornbread mix, whole kernel corn (with liquid), and cream-style corn. Mix thoroughly and pour into a greased 9×9-inch baking dish. Bake, uncovered, for 35 min., or until golden brown.