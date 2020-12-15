Giant Company: Cranberry-Glazed Ham with Horseradish-Honey Mustard

A tart glaze is a natural pairing with salty ham. For killer sandwiches, slather on lots of the sweet and tangy mustard sauce.
Ingredients
- 1 (8- 10 lbs) spiral-sliced bone-in half ham
- 1 (14 oz) can jellied cranberry sauce
- 2 tbsp horseradish, drained
- ¾ cup grainy Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp honey
- 24 (2, 12 ct. pkgs) King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
Steps
- Preheat oven to 325°F. Remove packaging from the ham. Place in foil-lined roasting pan, cut-side down.
- Cut up the cranberry sauce and place in a medium bowl, along with 1 tbsp water. Cover and microwave 30 sec.–1 min., until slightly melted. With fork, mash into jammy consistency. Brush half of cranberry sauce all over ham. Cover with foil and bake 15 min. per pound.
- Halfway through cooking time, remove foil and brush remaining cranberry sauce all over ham. Continue baking, uncovered. Fifteen minutes before ham is done, baste the ham with the pan juices.
- Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together the horseradish, mustard, and honey until combined. Split the sweet rolls.
- Serve the ham with the rolls and horseradish-honey mustard.