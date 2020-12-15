Giant Company: Fruitcake Pound Cake

Forget everything you thought you knew about fruitcake. This updated version, featuring a buttery pound cake packed with dried fruits, is sure to please.

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups chopped mixed dried fruit, such as dates, apricots, pineapple, and cranberries

1 cup (2 sticks) softened butter, plus more for greasing

2 cups granulated sugar

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 ¼ tsp salt

4 large eggs

3 ¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 cup cranberry juice

1 ½ cups red and green candied cherries

Steps

Preheat oven to 325°F. In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine the dried fruit and ½ cup water. Microwave 1 min. With a hand mixer or stand mixer, in a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar until smooth and fluffy. Beat in the baking powder, vanilla extract, and salt. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, stopping and scraping side of bowl. In two batches, beat in the flour and cranberry juice, alternating between the two. Stir in the dried fruit and its soaking liquid, and the candied cherries. Thoroughly grease and flour a 12-cup bundt pan. Transfer batter to pan and bake 1 hour 20 min.–1 hour 30 min., until a skewer inserted into center comes out clean, rotating the pan halfway through cooking time. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack 15 min. Loosen edges with mini offset spatula or butter knife. Cover top with wire rack and turn over to release from pan.

Tips

For extra pizzazz, stir in 2 cups chopped walnuts or pecans when you add the dried fruits to the batter.