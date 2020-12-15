 

Giant Company: Fusilli with Ham and Veggies

Amp up jarred pasta sauce with extra veggies and some ham for this easy weeknight dinner that’s sure to please the entire family.

Ingredients

  • 12 oz fusilli 
  • 1 small red onion
  • 1 small leek, trimmed and washed
  • 1 small bell pepper
  • 4 oz ham steak
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ (26 oz) jar Nature’s Promise Organic Garden Vegetable Pasta Sauce
  • ¼ cup basil leaves
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Steps

  1. Cook the fusilli according to package directions. Meanwhile, finely dice the red onion, leek, bell pepper, and ham.
  2. In a 12-inch skillet, heat the oil on medium. Add red onion, leek, and bell pepper. Cook 8–10 min., until vegetables are tender, stirring often. Stir in ham and pasta sauce. Cook 2 min., until sauce is heated through.
  3. Toss cooked fusilli with vegetable mixture. Garnish with the basil and grated Parmesan.

