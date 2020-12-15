Giant Company: Fusilli with Ham and Veggies

Amp up jarred pasta sauce with extra veggies and some ham for this easy weeknight dinner that’s sure to please the entire family.
Ingredients
- 12 oz fusilli
- 1 small red onion
- 1 small leek, trimmed and washed
- 1 small bell pepper
- 4 oz ham steak
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- ½ (26 oz) jar Nature’s Promise Organic Garden Vegetable Pasta Sauce
- ¼ cup basil leaves
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Steps
- Cook the fusilli according to package directions. Meanwhile, finely dice the red onion, leek, bell pepper, and ham.
- In a 12-inch skillet, heat the oil on medium. Add red onion, leek, and bell pepper. Cook 8–10 min., until vegetables are tender, stirring often. Stir in ham and pasta sauce. Cook 2 min., until sauce is heated through.
- Toss cooked fusilli with vegetable mixture. Garnish with the basil and grated Parmesan.