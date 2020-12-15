Giant Company: Herbed Beef Tenderloin

As the weather cools, the meat lover’s fancy turns to roasts. And there’s no tenderer, more buttery beef roast than a tenderloin, which can be baked to pink perfection with the use of a simple thermometer. Serve with boiled potatoes tossed in butter and roasted vegetables.
Ingredients
- 1 well trimmed center-cut beef tenderloin roast (about 2 pounds),
- 2 cloves garlic, slivered
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- ½ tsp dried rosemary
- 1 tsp coarse ground black pepper
Steps
- Heat oven to 425F.
- With the point of a knife make small slits and insert a sliver of garlic into each slit, evenly distributing over the surface of the roast. Pat thyme, rosemary and pepper onto roast.
- Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert oven-proof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of roast. Do not add water or cover.
- Roast in 425F oven 35 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 45 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.
- Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135F for medium rare; 150 F for medium.
- Tent with foil and let stand 15 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10F to reach 145F for medium rare; 160F for medium.)
- Slice 1/4-inch thick and transfer to a warmed serving platter.
Tips
Garnish with parsley, and a few cherry tomatoes, fresh cranberries, kumquats or orange slices.
If preparing for a gluten-free diet, make sure all ingredients are labeled gluten-free.