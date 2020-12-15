Giant Company: Herbed Beef Tenderloin

As the weather cools, the meat lover’s fancy turns to roasts. And there’s no tenderer, more buttery beef roast than a tenderloin, which can be baked to pink perfection with the use of a simple thermometer. Serve with boiled potatoes tossed in butter and roasted vegetables.

Ingredients

1 well trimmed center-cut beef tenderloin roast (about 2 pounds),

2 cloves garlic, slivered

1 tsp dried thyme

½ tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp coarse ground black pepper

Steps

Heat oven to 425F. With the point of a knife make small slits and insert a sliver of garlic into each slit, evenly distributing over the surface of the roast. Pat thyme, rosemary and pepper onto roast. Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert oven-proof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of roast. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425F oven 35 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 45 to 50 minutes for medium doneness. Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135F for medium rare; 150 F for medium. Tent with foil and let stand 15 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10F to reach 145F for medium rare; 160F for medium.) Slice 1/4-inch thick and transfer to a warmed serving platter.

Tips

Garnish with parsley, and a few cherry tomatoes, fresh cranberries, kumquats or orange slices.

If preparing for a gluten-free diet, make sure all ingredients are labeled gluten-free.