Giant Company: Mini Santa Hat Cheesecakes

These adorable strawberry-topped mini cheesecakes double as edible Santa hats in a treat the kids can help whip up.
Ingredients
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 6 tbsp sugar, divided
- 3 tbsp butter, melted
- 1 ½ (8 oz) pkg reduced-fat cream cheese, room temperature
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- 24 small strawberries
- 1 (13 oz) can whipped topping
Steps
- Preheat oven to 325°F. Line cups of a mini muffin pan with paper liners.
- In a medium bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs and 1 tbsp sugar. Stir in the melted butter and mix until well combined. Add 2 tsp crumb mixture to each cup. Firmly press evenly into bottom and slightly up sides of cups. Bake 5 min., until golden.
- Using a hand mixer or stand mixer, beat the cream cheese and remaining 5 tbsp sugar until smooth and fluffy. Add the vanilla and egg, beating until just smooth. Divide the mixture among the cups of muffin pan, over the graham cracker crusts. Bake 5–10 min., until set. Cool on wire rack 15 min., then refrigerate to cool completely.
- To serve, run mini icing spatula or thin knife around edges of cheesecakes to release, then remove from pan. Cut the stem end off each strawberry and arrange strawberries on cheesecakes, cut-sides down. Squirt a bit of the whipped topping around edges of strawberries and on tip of each strawberry.