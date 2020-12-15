Giant Company: Perfect Prime Rib with Red Wine Jus

Easy and elegant, this roast will be the star of your holiday meal. Jus is thinner than gravy, making it great with red meat.
Ingredients
- kitchen twine
- 1 (6 lb) boneless prime rib roast
- ¼ cup flour
- 4 cups beef broth
- 2 cups red wine
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 (0.75 oz) pkg rosemary
- 1 (0.75 oz) pkg chives
Steps
- Set oven rack to the lower third of the oven and preheat to 450°F.
- Tie the beef every 2 inches with kitchen twine to make evenly shaped roast. Season all over with salt (in moderation) and pepper and place it on a large roasting rack set inside a roasting pan. Roast 30 min.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the roast reads 130°F for medium-rare, about 1½ hours. Transfer the meat to a large platter and cover loosely with foil. Let rest 20 min.
- Drain fat from the roasting pan and remove rack. Place roasting pan on top of the stove over 2 burners. Add ¼ cup of drained fat back to pan and stir in the flour. Turn both burners to medium-high heat. Using a wooden spoon, stir and scrape the browned bits off the bottom of the pan. Stir in the beef broth, red wine, garlic cloves, and rosemary. Heat to a simmer and cook until the liquid is reduced by half, about 20 min., stirring occasionally. Strain the jus into a gravy boat or small dish. When ready to serve, cut and remove the kitchen twine. Slice the roast and serve with the red wine jus. Chop chives and sprinkle over beef.