 

Giant Company: Reading Snacks

Giant Santa Celebration

by: Giant Company

Posted: / Updated:

Veggie Ornaments:

  • Use toast, mini bagels, or waffles cut into a circle
  • Spread cream cheese on top
  • Place your favorite mixed veggies for color
  • Add a toothpick for easy grabbing

Santa Grinch Kabobs:

  • Toothpick/Skewer
  • Green grapes
  • Banana slices
  • Halved strawberries
  • Mini marshmellow

Add all ingredients on your skewer and enjoy!

Ingredients for Apple Reindeers:

  • Apple slices (thin-round slices)
  • Spread peanut butter onto apple slices
  • Place pretzels on top for antlers
  • Chocolate Chips for eyes
  • Raspberry for red nose

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss