Giant Company: Reading Snacks

Veggie Ornaments:
- Use toast, mini bagels, or waffles cut into a circle
- Spread cream cheese on top
- Place your favorite mixed veggies for color
- Add a toothpick for easy grabbing
Santa Grinch Kabobs:
- Toothpick/Skewer
- Green grapes
- Banana slices
- Halved strawberries
- Mini marshmellow
Add all ingredients on your skewer and enjoy!
Ingredients for Apple Reindeers:
- Apple slices (thin-round slices)
- Spread peanut butter onto apple slices
- Place pretzels on top for antlers
- Chocolate Chips for eyes
- Raspberry for red nose