Ingredients:

Ziploc bag

Oats

Sugar

Sugar sprinkles

String to tie bags

Take your ziploc bag and add a 1/4 cup of oats. Next, add 1/4 cup of sugar. Then, add about a tablespoon of colored sugar sprinkles for each color you use. Close the bag and give it a shake to combine all the ingredients.

On Christmas Eve, spread the reindeer food out on your lawn to ensure Santa and his reindeer can find their way to your house.