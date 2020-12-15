Giant Company: Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Got a batch of leftover quinoa? Pair it with a bag of Nature’s Promise microwaveable sweet potatoes, for a dinner that’s fast, filling, and shockingly simple.
Ingredients
- 1 (24 oz) pkg simply spuds steamables sweet potatoes
- ½ (5 oz) pkg baby kale
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 cup cooked red quinoa
- ⅓ cup low-fat shredded cheddar cheese
Steps
- Prepare the sweet potatoes in the microwave according to package directions. Meanwhile, coarsely chop the baby kale and set aside. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a heavy-bottomed skillet and cook garlic with salt (in moderation) and pepper for 1 min., or until fragrant. Add the kale and sauté for 4 min., or until soft and wilted. Stir in the lemon juice.
- Mix the cooked quinoa in with the greens and cook just enough to warm. Cut a small slit in the top of each sweet potato, taking care not to chop them in half.
- Stuff the quinoa-kale mixture into the potatoes and top with the cheddar cheese. Set on a baking sheet and broil for 5 min. or until cheese has melted.
Tips
Kick it up a notch by stirring in ½ cup cooked and diced bacon.