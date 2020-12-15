 

Giant Company: Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Giant Santa Celebration

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Got a batch of leftover quinoa? Pair it with a bag of Nature’s Promise microwaveable sweet potatoes, for a dinner that’s fast, filling, and shockingly simple.

Ingredients

  • 1 (24 oz) pkg simply spuds steamables sweet potatoes
  • ½ (5 oz) pkg baby kale
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 cup cooked red quinoa
  • ⅓ cup low-fat shredded cheddar cheese

Steps

  1. Prepare the sweet potatoes in the microwave according to package directions. Meanwhile, coarsely chop the baby kale and set aside. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a heavy-bottomed skillet and cook garlic with salt (in moderation) and pepper for 1 min., or until fragrant. Add the kale and sauté for 4 min., or until soft and wilted. Stir in the lemon juice.
  2. Mix the cooked quinoa in with the greens and cook just enough to warm. Cut a small slit in the top of each sweet potato, taking care not to chop them in half.
  3. Stuff the quinoa-kale mixture into the potatoes and top with the cheddar cheese. Set on a baking sheet and broil for 5 min. or until cheese has melted.

Tips

Kick it up a notch by stirring in ½ cup cooked and diced bacon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss