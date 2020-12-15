Giant Company: Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Got a batch of leftover quinoa? Pair it with a bag of Nature’s Promise microwaveable sweet potatoes, for a dinner that’s fast, filling, and shockingly simple.

Ingredients

1 (24 oz) pkg simply spuds steamables sweet potatoes

½ (5 oz) pkg baby kale

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup cooked red quinoa

⅓ cup low-fat shredded cheddar cheese

Steps

Prepare the sweet potatoes in the microwave according to package directions. Meanwhile, coarsely chop the baby kale and set aside. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a heavy-bottomed skillet and cook garlic with salt (in moderation) and pepper for 1 min., or until fragrant. Add the kale and sauté for 4 min., or until soft and wilted. Stir in the lemon juice. Mix the cooked quinoa in with the greens and cook just enough to warm. Cut a small slit in the top of each sweet potato, taking care not to chop them in half. Stuff the quinoa-kale mixture into the potatoes and top with the cheddar cheese. Set on a baking sheet and broil for 5 min. or until cheese has melted.

Tips

Kick it up a notch by stirring in ½ cup cooked and diced bacon.