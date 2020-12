1 (15oz) can sweetened cream of coconut1 (14oz) can sweetened condensed milk1 (13.5oz) can unsweetened lite coconut milk3/4 cup evaporated milk1 cup spiced rum (optional)1/2 tsp vanilla extract1/2 tsp ground cinnamon1/4 tsp ground cloves1/8 tsp freshly grated nutmegPinch of salt

Blend ingredients in a blender, then refrigerate for at least 3 hours.