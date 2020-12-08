Make-Ahead Crepes

Ingredients for the crepes:

2 large eggs, room temp

3/4 cup whole milk, room temp

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tbsp melted unsalted butter

2 tbsp sugar

1/8 tsp salt

1/2 cup water

Additional ingredients:

Chocolate-hazelnut spread

Confectioner’s sugar

Directions:

Blend ingredients together in a mixer, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight to make ahead.

After refrigeration, add 3-4 tbsp milk to thin out.

Brush a nonstick skillet with melted butter. Pour and cook for 1 – 2 minutes. Flip and cook for another 15 – 30 seconds.

Add chocolate-hazelnut spread to the center of the crepe, then fold and top with confectioner’s sugar.