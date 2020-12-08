Make-Ahead Crepes

Ingredients for the crepes:
2 large eggs, room temp
3/4 cup whole milk, room temp
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 tbsp melted unsalted butter
2 tbsp sugar
1/8 tsp salt
1/2 cup water
Additional ingredients:
Chocolate-hazelnut spread
Confectioner’s sugar
Directions:
Blend ingredients together in a mixer, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight to make ahead.
After refrigeration, add 3-4 tbsp milk to thin out.
Brush a nonstick skillet with melted butter. Pour and cook for 1 – 2 minutes. Flip and cook for another 15 – 30 seconds.
Add chocolate-hazelnut spread to the center of the crepe, then fold and top with confectioner’s sugar.