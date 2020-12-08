 

Make-Ahead Crepes

Giant Santa Celebration
Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients for the crepes:

2 large eggs, room temp
3/4 cup whole milk, room temp
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 tbsp melted unsalted butter
2 tbsp sugar
1/8 tsp salt
1/2 cup water

Additional ingredients:

Chocolate-hazelnut spread
Confectioner’s sugar

Directions:

Blend ingredients together in a mixer, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight to make ahead.
After refrigeration, add 3-4 tbsp milk to thin out.
Brush a nonstick skillet with melted butter. Pour and cook for 1 – 2 minutes. Flip and cook for another 15 – 30 seconds.
Add chocolate-hazelnut spread to the center of the crepe, then fold and top with confectioner’s sugar.

MORE HOLIDAY RECIPES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss