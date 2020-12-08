Pistachio-Lemon Olive Oil Cake

Ingredients:

3/4 cup shelled, roasted salted pistachios

1 3/4 cups granulated sugar

1 1/4 tsp salt

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp lemon zest

1 tbsp lemon juice

Directions:

Blend the pistachios, granulated sugar, and salt in a food processor. Once well blended, add the all-purpose flour, baking powder, and baking soda, then mix.

In a separate bowl, add the eggs, milk, extra virgin olive oil, vanilla extract, lemon zest, and lemon juice and whisk together. Then, add your dry mixture and whisk until blended.

Pour mixture into a floured bundt pan and bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees.

Once out of the oven, run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen the cake and let cool for 10 minutes. Invert the pan on a cooling rack to release the cake.

Top with a glaze of choice and chopped pistachios.