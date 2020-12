5 sweet Potatoes

1 cup Sugar

1/2 cup Canned milk

1 Egg

1Tlbs.Nutmeg

Bake sweet potatoes on 350 until soft. Set aside to cool.

In a bowl, mix sugar, canned milk, nutmeg and sweet potatoes.

Taste before adding one egg.

You can also trying substituting brown sugar and adding 1/4 cup of maple syrup.

Bake 45 minutes until you can put in a knife and it comes out clear. Enjoy!