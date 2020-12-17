Whitaker Center: Gingerbread House Challenge

Materials:
- Graham crackers
- Chocolate bars
- Marshmallows
- Icing (see recipe for Royal Icing below)
- Sprinkles and variety of decorations
- Paper and pencil to sketch your house
- Cardboard box or plastic container
- Hot glue gun
Directions:
- Icing recipe. You will want to use this recipe!
This one actually works to hold your house together!
- ROYAL ICING RECIPE
- Makes about 2 1/2 cups Mix together:
- 1 pound Powdered Sugar
- 3 tablespoons Meringue Powder (This is found in the area with the
sprinkles, cookie cutters, and icing- not the spice section.)
- 1/2 teaspoon Cream of Tartar (This is found in the spices section)
- Add: 3 1/2 ounces of water (just less than 1/2 cup)
- Beat until the icing forms still peaks and will hold a sharp line when the
knife is drawn through it. Keep covered with a damp cloth to keep icing
from drying out. Work with a small amount of icing at a time. Unused icing
can be stored in a tightly closed container.
- Design your house!
- To make things easier for the kids, we glued the graham crackers to the box with
the hot glue gun. This made the structure stay together so we could be more
successful at decorating!
- Let your creativity take over… and eat some icing too!