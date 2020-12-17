 

Whitaker Center: “Snow”man Measuring Stick

Giant Santa Celebration

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Materials:

  • Paint stick
  • White acrylic, house paint, spray paint
  • Paint brush
  • Black permanent marker
  • Ruler
  • Ribbon, fabric, felt, fleece, googly eyes, pom poms, etc to decorate the snowman
  • Hot glue gun
  • Scissors
    Directions:
  1. Use the white paint to completely paint the stick
    white.
  2. Let it dry completely!
  3. Use a ruler and the permanent marker to label
    the heights on the white stick.
    ** Choose increments that are appropriate for
    the age level of the child! Older kids can mark
    quarter or eighth of an inch to be more specific!
  4. Add your details to your snowman. Be creative
    and use what you have in your craft box! He
    needs eyes, a nose, buttons, a hat, a scarf!
  5. Wait for the snow to come! Use your measuring
    stick to see how much snow has fallen! Practicing
    these measurement skills is imperative for
    elementary students and is a great application in
    their lives.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss