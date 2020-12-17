Whitaker Center: “Snow”man Measuring Stick

Materials:
- Paint stick
- White acrylic, house paint, spray paint
- Paint brush
- Black permanent marker
- Ruler
- Ribbon, fabric, felt, fleece, googly eyes, pom poms, etc to decorate the snowman
- Hot glue gun
- Scissors
Directions:
- Use the white paint to completely paint the stick
white.
- Let it dry completely!
- Use a ruler and the permanent marker to label
the heights on the white stick.
** Choose increments that are appropriate for
the age level of the child! Older kids can mark
quarter or eighth of an inch to be more specific!
- Add your details to your snowman. Be creative
and use what you have in your craft box! He
needs eyes, a nose, buttons, a hat, a scarf!
- Wait for the snow to come! Use your measuring
stick to see how much snow has fallen! Practicing
these measurement skills is imperative for
elementary students and is a great application in
their lives.