Santa is coming early to Brentwood: Find out if you’re on his route

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Santa is coming to town with the help of the Brentwood Borough Fire Department on Saturday, December 12th.
Santa and company will navigate the streets of Brentwood starting around 9 a.m. Due to the rising concerns of COVID-19, Santa will remain on the fire truck throughout his trip.
