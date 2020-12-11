Santa is coming early to Brentwood: Find out if you’re on his route

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Santa is coming to town with the help of the Brentwood Borough Fire Department on Saturday, December 12th.

Santa and company will navigate the streets of Brentwood starting around 9 a.m. Due to the rising concerns of COVID-19, Santa will remain on the fire truck throughout his trip.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss