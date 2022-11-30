LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas cards are designed to spread peace and joy, but watch out– Santa’s sinister alter ego is lurking in Lancaster County with snarky letters for those on the naughty list.

Krampus isn’t exactly the stuff of dreams – a half-goat, half-man creature with horns that acts as a deterrent to bad behavior.

“In our tradition if you are sufficiently bad, Krampus will stuff you in burlap sack and carry you away from your family,” said Tim Freund, board president at the Lancaster Cemetery.

The legend of “Krampus” dates back centuries.

“Originates in Europe and basically he is a counterpoint to Santa Claus,” Freund said.

Krampus added Lancaster to the map, making a point to stop by the Lancaster Cemetery every year.

“We started photos with Krampus three years ago during the pandemic because it was a nice way where people could have holiday photos that were a little fun and festive but also outside,” Tim Freund said.

It’s the brainchild of Tim Freund who manages the cemetery and his wife Kate, who now offer “Letters from Krampus.”

“Krampus customizes that letter to the person on nice stationary, seals it up with a wax seal and puts it in the mail and it will arrive well before Christmas so that any misbehaving can be corrected,” Freund said.

Whether that is for the annoying co-worker or a nagging mother-in-law. For $10, you can remind them someone is keeping tabs.

“If you’re the sort of the family that has Elf on a Shelf, this just takes it up a notch. Instead of just an elf, you have a whole Krampus,” Freund added.

All the money goes towards keeping the Lancaster Cemetery in tip, top shape, and hopefully, gives someone in your life a good laugh this holiday season.