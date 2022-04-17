CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There are many trends when it comes to shopping for the Easter dinner and for family activities.

However, with high gas prices, rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic, and inflation It can be a challenge to save up for the Easter dinner.

President of Karns Foods Scott Karns says many shoppers start buying what they need in advance but a key factor is not to overbuy.

“Make a list and you buy the items on sale, that will save you a lot of money, it is whenever you don’t have that list and you start going rouge in buying things you didn’t really need or maybe or didn’t plan so make a list plan your dinner meal and you can stay on budget,” Karns said.

Top sellers for the Easter holiday include ham, green beans, and of course Easter candy.