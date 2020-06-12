Animal Magnetism and Planaria: Alexis Drenning and Alexander Thoi, Grade 9 – 12

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Web Exclusive: Buzz surrounds Capital City Mall reopening
Video
Treasury chief refusing to disclose recipients of virus aid
Book: First lady delayed 2017 move to DC to get new prenup
Trump may be stuck with awkwardly worded GOP platform
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
A look at the numbers: PA state prison inmates granted reprieves due to COVID-19
Top Stories
Tick season ramping up as temps get warmer
Top Stories
Update: Judge Placey facing charges regarding conduct in courtroom
Video
Drug overdose deaths across the midstate and potential impact made by the COVID-19 pandemic
Nursing home inspection data in the Commonwealth
Coronavirus: Breakdown in numbers throughout the midstate
Sports
Local Sports
Greatest Sports Moments
NFL Draft
NFL
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Atlantic League hoping to continue season; Sugar Land drops out
Top Stories
Penn State football players readying for new precautions entering season
Video
Greatest Moments: Shippensburg, Harrisburg Senators’ four-peat square off for title
Video
Cumberland Valley grad Beck Way drafted by New York Yankees
Video
Senior Night: Alex Berger
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
Top Stories
Some states hit pause, others press on amid spike in virus
Top Stories
UN health chief: Fighting virus very hard in divided world
8 more Pennsylvania counties to move to green phase
Harrisburg’s ‘Saturdays in the City’ expanding
Video
Five Midstate counties move to green phase of reopening
Video
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Class of 2020
Mr Food
Hometown Hero
We’re Open
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
abc27 University
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Virtual Science Fair
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
ABC27 News at 5
Animal Magnetism and Planaria: Alexis Drenning and Alexander Thoi, Grade 9 – 12
Science Fair
Posted:
Jun 12, 2020 / 04:22 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 12, 2020 / 04:22 PM EDT
Science Fair Entries
The Effect Of Different Fertilizers on Algal Growth: Sage Gary, Grade 9 - 12
Video
Reducing Ground Reaction Forces in Shoes with Magnetic Levitation: Dev Lochan, Grade 9 - 12
Video
Digestibility of Rumen Degradable Protein in the Rumen: Delana Erbsen, Grade 9 - 12
Video
Animal Magnetism and Planaria: Alexis Drenning and Alexander Thoi, Grade 9 - 12
Video
Which Method of Hand Drying Produces the Least Amount of Bacteria?: Xavier Gassis, Grade 5 - 8
Video
The Effects of Plants on Soil Erosion: Madeline Murphy, Grade 5 - 8
Video
Putting the Sleeping Problem to Sleep by Developing a Comfortable and Low-Cost Pillow: Krish Lochan, Grade 5 - 8
Video
Rubik's Cube Science Fair Project: Joey Smithmyer, Grade 5 - 8
Video
Comparing different cleaning products for Effectiveness in Killing Germs: Gabrielle Conchilla, Grade 5 - 8
Video
How Germs Are Spread: Zowie Groves, Grade 1 - 4
Video
Can plants grow sideways?: Joshua James Stanford, Grade 1 - 4
Video
Chemical Reactions: Harmeni Groves, Grade 1 - 4
Video
Salt Changes the Melting Point of Water: Gabriel Benavides-Huerta, Grade 1 - 4
Video
Bacteria Touch: Fletcher Thomas, Grade 1 - 4
Video
Germs: Ayrabella Rittgers, Grade 1 - 4
Video
Cleaning Soap Experiment: Betty, Billy, and Jamie Jens, Family
Video
Density of liquids and objects: Lilly Schlosser, Grade 1 - 4
Video
More Science Fair
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts