The Effects of Plants on Soil Erosion: Madeline Murphy, Grade 5 – 8

Science Fair
Science Fair Entries

The Effect Of Different Fertilizers on Algal Growth: Sage Gary, Grade 9 - 12

Reducing Ground Reaction Forces in Shoes with Magnetic Levitation: Dev Lochan, Grade 9 - 12

Digestibility of Rumen Degradable Protein in the Rumen: Delana Erbsen, Grade 9 - 12

Animal Magnetism and Planaria: Alexis Drenning and Alexander Thoi, Grade 9 - 12

Which Method of Hand Drying Produces the Least Amount of Bacteria?: Xavier Gassis, Grade 5 - 8

Putting the Sleeping Problem to Sleep by Developing a Comfortable and Low-Cost Pillow: Krish Lochan, Grade 5 - 8

Rubik's Cube Science Fair Project: Joey Smithmyer, Grade 5 - 8

Comparing different cleaning products for Effectiveness in Killing Germs: Gabrielle Conchilla, Grade 5 - 8

How Germs Are Spread: Zowie Groves, Grade 1 - 4

Can plants grow sideways?: Joshua James Stanford, Grade 1 - 4

Chemical Reactions: Harmeni Groves, Grade 1 - 4

Salt Changes the Melting Point of Water: Gabriel Benavides-Huerta, Grade 1 - 4

Bacteria Touch: Fletcher Thomas, Grade 1 - 4

Germs: Ayrabella Rittgers, Grade 1 - 4

Cleaning Soap Experiment: Betty, Billy, and Jamie Jens, Family

Density of liquids and objects: Lilly Schlosser, Grade 1 - 4

