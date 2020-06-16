Virtual Science Fair winner 1st-4th grade

Putting the Sleeping Problem to Sleep by Developing a Comfortable and Low-Cost Pillow: Krish Lochan, Grade 5 - 8

Which Method of Hand Drying Produces the Least Amount of Bacteria?: Xavier Gassis, Grade 5 - 8

The Effect Of Different Fertilizers on Algal Growth: Sage Gary, Grade 9 - 12

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 partnered with Whitaker Center to host a virtual science fair. Entries came in from across the country and this week, we’re announcing the blue ribbon entries from each category.

Congratulations to Joshua Stanford who submitted in the 1st-4th grade category.

His project is ‘Can plant’s grow sideways?’ He took a control group and planted plants normally at home, then took another group and planted obstacles in their way, and observed how they grew.

Joshua’s experiment is still ongoing, so it will be a few days until he can give his final results.