Virtual Science Fair winner 1st-4th grade

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 partnered with Whitaker Center to host a virtual science fair. Entries came in from across the country and this week, we’re announcing the blue ribbon entries from each category.

Congratulations to Joshua Stanford who submitted in the 1st-4th grade category.

His project is ‘Can plant’s grow sideways?’ He took a control group and planted plants normally at home, then took another group and planted obstacles in their way, and observed how they grew.

Joshua’s experiment is still ongoing, so it will be a few days until he can give his final results.

