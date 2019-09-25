“See Me Now” program reunites abused children with trauma doctors

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – In the high stakes, fast-paced environment of the emergency room, most doctors will save a life –only to be left to wondering what happened?

Penn State Hershey Medical Center is helping to answer that question with the program, “See Me Now,” which reunites trauma patients with their doctors.

“How could you not be happy when you see this,” said Linda Gangia, See Me Now Founder.

To truly appreciate that happy, you have to know pain. ER doctors are bombarded by it each day, but unlike regular physicians, they don’t get to see the long term impacts they’ve made on patients’ lives.

“A regular family doc or a surgeon — they see you again. They see you when you come back to have your check-up, and they can see how you’re progressing — [ER doctors] don’t have that opportunity,” Gangai said.

On Tuesday, See Me now focused on the pint-size patients, allowing doctors to spend time with them making crafts and sharing laughs — something which Gangai says helps fight physician burnout.

“We’re taking care of the people that take care of the patients,” Gangai said.

No one quite knows how to take care of patients like Hershey medical nurse, April Doster. In December 2016, three children came into the ER starved, days away from death.

“I was their nurse when the state police brought them in, and it was nothing I had ever seen before in my entire nursing career,” April Doster said.

Days later, the kids were still there. No family had come for them and two foster families had passed on taking them because one child was biracial.

“I just thought, ‘if those were my kids, what if nobody would take them?’ so, at that point, I thought, they had to come home with me,” April Doster said.

So Hailey, Savannah, and Jackson finally had a home for the holidays. The couple already had six kids, but April’s husband didn’t flinch.

“I texted him and I said, ‘can I bring some friends home for Christmas, and his only response was, ‘can you just get them Christmas presents,” April Doster said.

Their presence became a present for April and Rubin. Three years later, she’s thankful that their doctors were there when their biological parents weren’t.

“They’re my kids now, and I want everybody to see my kids, and I want them to see how special they are,” April Doster said.

Hershey Medical is looking for more patients to participate in the See Me Now program. If interested, contact Gangai at lgangai@pennstatehealth.psu.edu.