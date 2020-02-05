Sensory-friendly kid’s gym opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym has officially opened its doors, allowing children of all abilities to play together in a fun and motivational environment.

The gym is located off of Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township. Owner Ali Jaffry’s 12-year-old son is on the autism spectrum and his family wanted to have a place every child could enjoy.

Each piece of equipment is meant to exercise the five senses and help develop sensory processing, communication, and social interaction skills. Inside, you will find a trampoline, zip line, rock wall, and swings which are typically seen at occupational therapy clinics.

“A lot of these swings are soft, so they kind of hug the children while they swing so they love these kinds of swings,” Jaffry said.

You won’t find any loud toys, however, the gym is equipped with soft lighting and a calming room. Although the gym has features designed for children with autism, Jaffry says all children are welcome.

“When neurotypical and autistic children can play together, both kids can learn from each other. The neurotypical can learn how to interact with an autistic child,” Jaffry said.

Katie Soriano and her 4-year-old son came to try equipment for the first time Tuesday.

“This is perfect. It definitely appeals to all of his needs, his sensory, and just his ability to get out and move and run and kind of do fun things in a safe and secure environment,” Soriano said.

You can find more information on We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym here.