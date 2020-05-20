Shippensburg Community Fair canceled for 2020

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Shippensburg Community Fair, which was expected to be held July 20-25, will now be canceled this year. The fair’s Board of Directors made the announcement Tuesday.

The board says the potential threat of spreading coronavirus among exhibitors, volunteers, and visitors lead to the decision to cancel, also noting that strict limitations would have hampered fair operations.

The community fair is expected to pick back up next year, July 26-31. More information can be found on the fair’s website here.