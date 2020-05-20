Live Now
ABC27 News at 5

Shippensburg Community Fair canceled for 2020

Community

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Shippensburg Community Fair, which was expected to be held July 20-25, will now be canceled this year. The fair’s Board of Directors made the announcement Tuesday.

The board says the potential threat of spreading coronavirus among exhibitors, volunteers, and visitors lead to the decision to cancel, also noting that strict limitations would have hampered fair operations.

The community fair is expected to pick back up next year, July 26-31. More information can be found on the fair’s website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss