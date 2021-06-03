Shippensburg’s Bloom Festival is back this June, rain or shine

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Bloom Festival will be held this year rain or shine on Saturday, June 19.

Kicking off at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Shippensburg Firefighters Activities Center on West Orange Street, the family-friendly event will feature unique vendors, crafts, plants and flowers, activities, inflatable play areas and food.

Vendors for this year’s festival include The Wheelhouse Café, Middle Spring Soap Co., Planet Fitness, Casterligg Wine Shop, and more.

This year, an added feature of the festival is a friendly competition amongst the vendors that will also be visually pleasing for those who attend. All vendors are invited to decorate their booths with a bloom-related theme. The winner will receive a $40 gift certificate to Fisher’s Florist.

“We’re excited to welcome back the Bloom’s Festival as an event that families can attend and be outside enjoying the day,” Forrester said. “My favorite part of the event is visiting all of the artisan craft vendors to see the many items they have created and the possibility of finding a unique gift for someone.”

Vendor applications and sponsorships for the event are still being accepted. For more information visit the event’s website.