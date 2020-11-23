Show Me the Money: Black Friday shopping

Black Friday is just days away. This year has brought changes to the national shopping holiday, and many stores have been pushing sales all month long. There are plenty of deals to be had, and there are some to avoid.

James Crummel interviewed Nathan Burrow, deals editor for the review site Wirecutter, about how this year is different and what consumers should be looking for.

Burrow says more people than ever will shop this Black Friday without even braving the crowds. “A vast majority of the deals that are available on Black Friday will be available online for shoppers who might want to avoid going in the store this year.”

He says due to the pandemic, Black Friday will look more like Cyber Monday, which is the Monday following Thanksgiving where many stores push sales to their website. Cyber Monday will still be happening this year, but it will look like an extension of Black Friday instead of being a unique experience.

Burrow also says that even though there are some great deals to be had, don’t be fooled by the hype around the holiday. “The first thing consumers should know not all things advertised as deals are created equal. Some are truly excellent bargains, some are not either because the item isn’t a good quality or because the deal doesn’t quite match the better prices we’ve seen historically.”

He says the most important thing you can do for yourself is comparison shop. Sites like Wirecutter can do it for you. “If (consumers) take an informed approach, go in with a plan, they can really get the most out of Black Friday this year.”