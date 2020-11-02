Show Me the Money: Car Care

With the temperatures dropping road conditions will worsen, with things like black ice and snow you’ll want to make sure your car is ready for all weather conditions out on the road.

Automotive expert Lauren Fix, also known as the Car Coach, says that drivers need to make sure their tires are protected and she recommends the Michelin Cross-Climate 2.

“It has a special V-formation which allows you to get more life out of the tire, so that’s like a whole other year of driving on the tire,” Fix says. “Plus it has better wet and dry braking and traction so it will stop 50 feet shorter at 50 miles an hour which is really impressive in these cold climates.”

Fix says to also check a vehicle’s manual for when to change the oil and recommends full synthetic oil.

“The reason you want a full synthetic is one it’s required in most vehicles but it’s also a better lubrication and really helps lubricate and gives you performance in these cold temperatures because that’s what you want,” Fix says.

Fix also suggests getting a dash cam for your vehicle to help with liability and insurance. She recommends the Cobra SC201 because it’s infrared to help it film for those night time accidents.

