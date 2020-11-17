Show Me the Money: Holiday shopping during COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic has changed much of our lives, especially how we shop. With the holidays right around the corner, things will be a lot different this year.

Lifestyle and Finance expert Trae Bodge says the best way to plan ahead is to shop early. You don’t want your gifts delayed because of supply issues and shipping.

“The main difference I’m expecting to see in shopping is people are going to be shopping online more than ever and people are going to be traveling very differently during this season as well, and my tip to help people this season is to plan ahead,” says Bodge.

Retailers saw horrific sales numbers this year because of the pandemic, so there will be a lot of savings available.

If you’re looking for gift ideas for people you won’t see in-person during the holidays, sending flowers or digital gift cards will always make a great gift.