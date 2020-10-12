Show Me the Money: Holiday shopping season

The holidays are just around the corner, and the time to start thinking about them is now.

This holiday season is going to be like one we’ve never seen. The pandemic has changed everything – including what types of gifts we’ll be buying.

Sara Skirboll of RetailMeNot says the trend this year is nostalgia.

“Think mall madness, do you remember that game from back in the day. Also, roller skates are really popular, Blue’s Clues, and Legos always really popular when it comes to toys.”

People are also shopping earlier this year, and mostly online.

“Fewer people are going to be shopping those doorbusters on Thanksgiving, now a lot of stores will be closed on Thanksgiving but our research also says that close to 90% of people will not be shopping those crazy doorbusters so no 4 am wakeup calls this holiday season.”

Amazon Prime Day begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, and it will mark 2020’s unofficial start to the holiday season.

“Consumers can expect to find lots of great devices and at home appliances, small appliances, apparel and things like that for a really steep discount.”

No matter how you shop, Sara has three quick tips for you. First – do your research, plan ahead, and start a budget. Second – press pause before you purchase. Make sure you really need that item you’re buying and that you’re getting it for the lowest price. Third – follow your favorite brands on social media.

“Even sign up for their email newsletter, that’s where you’re going to find flash deals, special deals for their followers, things of that nature, even special coupon codes…another way to save money and shop smartly.”

Research shows consumers plan to spend close to what they spent last year on gifts – around $547 for families.