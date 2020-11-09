Show Me the Money: Holiday Shopping

COVID-19 has ruined the brick-and-mortar experience for many people in 2020, and the holidays are approaching, which is typically the busiest shopping time of the year.

Many companies are shifting their focus towards online shopping, and that means shipping companies like FedEx are expecting record-high numbers of shipments across the country.

“It is definitely going to be different this year, it is going to be like nothing we’ve ever seen before. We’ve been shipping at holiday levels since March. So when you add the holiday gifts on top of the toilet paper and toothpaste people are shipping, it’s really going to be a record breaking season,” said Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President at FedEx.

Robertson recommends that people shop and ship early to get ahead of the season. She says pay attention to shipping deadlines, as some retailers are going to have earlier deadlines than normal to get your items in time for the holidays.

She says that the most important trait for people to have during this time is patience. The companies are prepared for the extra challenge, and they’re excited about it.

For more tips on holiday shopping including cut off dates and how to pack shipments, click here.